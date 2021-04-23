Business

Looking for a summer job? Callaway Gardens hiring 200 positions from lifeguards to cooks

Need a summer job? Mark your calendar for a three-day hiring event hosted by Callaway Resort and Gardens that starts Monday.

The Summer Drive-Up Hiring Event will take place from 4–8 p.m. April 26, from 9 a.m.–3 p.m. May 1 and from 4-8 p.m. May 3 at the Mountain Creek Inn, 17800 US Hwy. 27 Pine Mountain.

The Pine Mountain resort is hiring 200 jobs in various departments like recreation, golf, rooms, food and beverage, and horticulture, according to a press release from Callaway Resort and Gardens.

Positions include:

Interested applicants must apply online before the event. Social distancing and mask-wearing will be required. Some on-the-spot job offers will be given out, according to a press release from Callaway Resort and Gardens.

