A new tire shop in Columbus? It’s in the works, according to a rezoning application

A new tire shop could be coming to the south side of Columbus if a rezoning application is approved by the city council.

An application has been submitted to rezone the property at 181 North Lumpkin Road from residential multifamily 1 (RMF1) to general commercial. According to the application, the proposed use for the quarter-acre property is a tire shop.

The applicant is Blanca Rodriguez De La Cruz. The plan right now is to sell solely tires, she told the Ledger-Enquirer, and the shop will likely not open until next year. De La Cruz said the property is currently vacant.

“Because the gas station is there in front, there is a lot of traffic,” De La Cruz said of the property’s location.

The property is on lot 27, block J of Summerfield subdivision, near the intersection of 30th Avenue and North Lumpkin Road. Notable nearby properties are Lumpkin Apartments, Big Cat Fuels and the former 30th Avenue Preschool.

This classifies as a major rezoning because it includes, among other things, more than 25,000 square feet of gross floor area in commercial sales or service use.

It likely will be months before the application is approved, according to Columbus Planning Advisory Commission documents.

The first council reading is scheduled for June 8, according to the board. The zoning checklist is 32% complete, as of Monday.