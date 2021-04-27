Kentucky businesses, residences can apply for disaster loans

The U.S. Small Business Administration has low-interest disaster loans available to businesses and residents in parts of Kentucky due to storms that occurred in late February through mid-March.

A presidential disaster declaration allowing the loans covers Breathitt, Clay, Estill, Floyd, Johnson, Lee, Magoffin, Martin and Powell counties. Those counties are eligible for physical and economic injury disaster loans, the SBA said.

Small businesses and most private nonprofit organizations in adjacent counties are eligible to apply for economic injury disaster loans. Those counties are Bell, Clark, Jackson, Knott, Knox, Laurel, Lawrence, Leslie, Madison, Menifee, Montgomery, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Wolfe in Kentucky; and Mingo and Wayne in West Virginia.

Apply online at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ela/s/. Contact the SBA’s Disaster Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 for assistance.