Stepan Co.: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Stepan Co. (SCL) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $40.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Northfield, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $1.74. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.82 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.43 per share.

The specialty chemicals company posted revenue of $537.7 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $508.1 million.

Stepan Co. shares have increased 10% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 45% in the last 12 months.