Capital City Bank: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $9.5 million.

The bank, based in Tallahassee, Florida, said it had earnings of 56 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 47 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $55.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $54.3 million, also exceeding Street forecasts.

Capital City Bank shares have risen almost 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 36% in the last 12 months.