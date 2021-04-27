Waste Management: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Waste Management Inc. (WM) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $421 million.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 99 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and asset impairment costs, were $1.06 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1 per share.

The garbage and recycling hauler posted revenue of $4.11 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.04 billion.

Waste Management shares have climbed 14% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has increased 11%. The stock has climbed 36% in the last 12 months.