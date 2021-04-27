Ebix: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Ebix Inc. (EBIX) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $19.5 million.

The Johns Creek, Georgia-based company said it had net income of 64 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 94 cents per share.

The supplier of software and e-commerce services to the insurance industry posted revenue of $222.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $92.4 million, or $3.02 per share. Revenue was reported as $625.6 million.

Ebix shares have decreased 14% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 88% in the last 12 months.