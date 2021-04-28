Littelfuse: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Littelfuse Inc. (LFUS) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $57.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of $2.32. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.67 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.92 per share.

The circuit protection manufacturer posted revenue of $463.8 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $427.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, Littelfuse expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.12 to $2.28.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $463 million to $477 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Littelfuse shares have risen 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 94% in the last 12 months.