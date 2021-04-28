Business

Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were mostly lower on Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May lost 15.75 cents at $7.3075 a bushel; May rose 12.50 cents at $7.0975 a bushel; May oats was off 4.50 cents at $4.01 a bushel; while May soybeans fell 11 cents at $15.6575 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle up .25 cent at $1.1950 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle was off .13 cent at $1.3437 a pound; April lean hogs rose 3.15 cents at 1.1105 a pound.

