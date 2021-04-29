SJW: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SJW Corp. (SJW) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $2.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 12 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 12 cents per share.

The parent of San Jose Water Co. posted revenue of $114.8 million in the period.

SJW expects full-year earnings to be $1.85 to $2.05 per share.

SJW shares have declined 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 10% in the last 12 months.