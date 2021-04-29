Syneos Health: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $38.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Morrisville, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of 37 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 79 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 74 cents per share.

The clinical research company posted revenue of $1.21 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.19 billion.

Syneos Health expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.17 to $4.42 per share, with revenue in the range of $5.13 billion to $5.33 billion.

Syneos Health shares have risen 28% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 64% in the last 12 months.