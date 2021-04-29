Patterson-UTI: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) on Thursday reported a loss of $106.4 million in its first quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 57 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 56 cents per share.

The provider of onshore contract drilling services posted revenue of $240.9 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $239.1 million.

Patterson-UTI shares have climbed 29% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.