Carrier Global: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $384 million.

On a per-share basis, the Palm Beach Gardens, Florida-based company said it had profit of 43 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 48 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $4.7 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.4 billion.

Carrier Global expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.95 to $2.05 per share.

Carrier Global shares have increased 18% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.