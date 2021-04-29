Wabtec: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. (WAB) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $112.4 million.

The Pittsburgh-based company said it had net income of 59 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 89 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 85 cents per share.

The maker of parts for locomotives, subways and buses posted revenue of $1.83 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.82 billion.

Wabtec expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.05 to $4.30 per share, with revenue in the range of $7.7 billion to $7.9 billion.

Wabtec shares have increased 17% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 52% in the last 12 months.