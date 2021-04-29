Stericycle: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Stericycle Inc. (SRCL) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $26.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Bannockburn, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 28 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 71 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 59 cents per share.

The medical waste management company posted revenue of $668 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $654.2 million.

Stericycle shares have climbed roughly 1% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has increased 11%. The stock has risen 40% in the last 12 months.