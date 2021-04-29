Royal Caribbean: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.13 billion in its first quarter.

The Miami-based company said it had a loss of $4.66 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and asset impairment costs, came to $4.44 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $4.54 per share.

The cruise operator posted revenue of $42 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $40.7 million.

Royal Caribbean shares have increased 17% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.