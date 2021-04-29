Business

Carpenter: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA

Carpenter Technology Corp. (CRS) on Thursday reported a fiscal third-quarter loss of $40.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Philadelphia-based company said it had a loss of 84 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, came to 54 cents per share.

The maker of stainless steels and special alloys posted revenue of $351.9 million in the period.

Carpenter shares have risen 46% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

