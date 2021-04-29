Business

NexPoint: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

DALLAS

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NREF) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $7.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of $1.26 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 53 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $12.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $6.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, NexPoint expects its per-share earnings to range from 62 cents to 66 cents.

NexPoint shares have risen 25% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 83% in the last 12 months.

  Comments  

Business

Carpenter: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

April 29, 2021 8:38 AM

Business

Perficient: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

April 29, 2021 8:35 AM

Business

Peabody Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

April 29, 2021 8:32 AM

Business

PG&E: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

April 29, 2021 8:28 AM

Business

Cohu: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

April 29, 2021 8:26 AM

Business

Medical Properties: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

April 29, 2021 8:24 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service