Sheriff: Man hit last week in Wichita parking lot dies

A man hit last week by a truck in the parking lot of a Wichita airplane parts manufacturer has died from his injuries, authorities said.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said Jason Lee Patrick, 48, of Haysville, died Tuesday night in a hospital. Patrick was an employee of Spirit AeroSystems in Wichita and was walking in the company’s parking lot early Friday morning when he was hit by a pickup truck driven by a 39-year-old man, investigators said.

The Local Lodge 839 Machinists Union issued a statement Wednesday on Patrick's death.

“Please remember that safety is a priority at all times, no matter the position, title, or membership status,” the statement read.