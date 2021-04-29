Airline adding new nonstop flight routes at Columbus Airport. What you need to know

The Columbus Aiport

American Airlines will return to the Columbus Airport this summer with nonstop service to two cities.

The two new routes to Charlotte, North Carolina, and Dallas, Texas, will be available daily starting August 17, according to a news release from the airport (CSG).

“The Columbus Airport Commission continues to work with our airline partners to meet the air transportation and economic development needs of the community, its customers and partners,” Don Cook, CSG board chair, said in the release. “These new, nonstop services connecting our region to east and west coast destinations will be a huge asset for business travelers, government officials and our community.”

Brian Znotins, American Airlines Vice President of Network Planning, said that Columbus has been on the airline’s radar for a while.

“We’re eager to offer additional air travel options to our largest hubs in Charlotte and Dallas-Forth Worth,” Znotins said in the release. “With these new flights, local residents can access American’s global network.”

American Airlines had previously been in the Columbus market from 1989 until 1995. After 15 years, American returned in 2010 for a brief stint at CSG until pulling out in 2013. During this time, its American Eagle regional jet service and 44-seat Embraer aircraft offered two daily flights between Columbus and Dallas/Fort Worth International in Texas, according to Ledger-Enquirer archives.

Tickets for the new destinations will be available starting May 3 on American Airlines’ website.

CSG currently offers civilian connection flights through Delta Airlines and general aviation traffic.