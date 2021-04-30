Newell Brands: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) on Friday reported first-quarter net income of $89 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 21 cents. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and non-recurring costs, came to 30 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The consumer products company posted revenue of $2.29 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.06 billion.

For the current quarter ending in July, Newell Brands expects its per-share earnings to range from 41 cents to 45 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $2.5 billion to $2.58 billion for the fiscal second quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $2.36 billion.

Newell Brands expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.63 to $1.73 per share, with revenue ranging from $9.9 billion to $10.1 billion.

Newell Brands shares have risen 27% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has increased 12%. The stock has increased 88% in the last 12 months.