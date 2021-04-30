Business

Phillips 66: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

HOUSTON

Phillips 66 (PSX) on Friday reported a loss of $654 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of $1.49. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.16 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.41 per share.

The oil refiner posted revenue of $21.93 billion in the period.

Phillips 66 shares have climbed 16% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has climbed 12%. The stock has climbed 10% in the last 12 months.

  Comments  

Business

Newell Brands: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

April 30, 2021 7:09 AM

Business

L3Harris: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

April 30, 2021 6:56 AM

Business

LyondellBasell: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

April 30, 2021 6:49 AM

Business

Clorox: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

April 30, 2021 6:46 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service