Phillips 66: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Phillips 66 (PSX) on Friday reported a loss of $654 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of $1.49. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.16 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.41 per share.

The oil refiner posted revenue of $21.93 billion in the period.

Phillips 66 shares have climbed 16% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has climbed 12%. The stock has climbed 10% in the last 12 months.