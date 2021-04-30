Business

CSI Compressco: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

THE WOODLANDS, Texas

CSI Compressco LP (CCLP) on Friday reported a loss of $14.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were 29 cents per share.

The compression services provider posted revenue of $65.7 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $1.74. A year ago, they were trading at 47 cents.

