CBOE: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CBOE Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $137.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of $1.27. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.53 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.39 per share.

The holding company for the Chicago Board Options Exchange posted revenue of $1.01 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $365.5 million, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $350.5 million.

CBOE shares have risen 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 4% in the last 12 months.