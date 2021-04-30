AbbVie: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $3.55 billion.

The North Chicago, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $1.99 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.95 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.77 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $13.01 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $12.94 billion.

AbbVie expects full-year earnings in the range of $12.37 to $12.57 per share.

AbbVie shares have climbed 3.5% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has increased 12%. The stock has increased 32% in the last 12 months.