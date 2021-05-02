Insurance company seeks to add 500 employees in Macon

Middle Georgia's largest private employer says it's trying to hire another 500 workers.

GEICO, the Maryland-based insurance company owned by financial conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway, says it's trying to add the workers at its Macon office.

The Telegraph reports most of the job openings are for emergency roadside service representatives and people who will process vehicle titles. Other jobs include customer service representatives and claims service representatives.

GEICO now has more than 7,000 employees in Macon, which it says is its largest regional office.

Frankie Silva, Geico’s regional vice president, says the company prides itself on promoting from within.