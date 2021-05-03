Food producer to locate in Louisville, create 109 jobs

A food producer is expanding to Kentucky with a location in Louisville that will create 109 jobs, officials said.

House Foods America Corp. plans to construct a 350,000-square-foot facility (32,516 square meters) on 30 acres (12 hectares) where the company will produce tofu, Gov. Andy Beshear said in a statement. The company will offer jobs that include machine operators, engineers and administrative positions that will pay an average hourly wage of $26.87 including benefits. Work on the project is slated to start next year and be completed by 2025.

"This company truly has its eye on the future, producing healthy food products and creating a significant number of high-paying jobs in the process,” Beshear said.

The announcement furthers a push by Kentucky leaders to establish the state as an agritech leader, the statement said.

House Foods America Corp. is a subsidiary of Japan-based House Foods Group.