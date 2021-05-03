Business

PetMed: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

DELRAY BEACH, Fla.

PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $6.8 million.

The Delray Beach, Florida-based company said it had net income of 34 cents per share.

The pet pharmacy company posted revenue of $71.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $30.6 million, or $1.52 per share. Revenue was reported as $309.2 million.

PetMed shares have declined 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 24% in the last 12 months.

  Comments  

News

UN program inks Moderna deal on 500M doses, starting in Q4

May 03, 2021 7:57 AM

Business

Affiliated Managers: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

May 03, 2021 7:22 AM

Business

Akoustis: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

May 03, 2021 7:17 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service