Small Columbus business affected by COVID? Here’s how to apply for relief money

Three Columbus groups are partnering to bring grant money to local businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The grant will supply up to $4,000 to 28 businesses (a total of $112,000), to reimburse expenses such as rent, mortgage, utilities and employee payroll expenses, according to a press release from StartUP Columbus.

The program is a partnership between the Columbus Consolidated Government’s community reinvestment department, StartUP Columbus and the Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce.

“As more and more Columbus residents are getting fully vaccinated against COVID-19, we are making progress toward normalcy — but many of our local small businesses are still facing a long and uncertain road to recovery,” Robert Scott, director of Columbus’ Community Reinvestment Department, said. “The pandemic and the resulting economic downturn have been devastating for too many of our small businesses”

Funding for the program is provided under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant Program, StartUP Columbus Director Ben MacMinn told the Ledger-Enquirer.

Applicants must meet specific criteria to qualify for the grants, some of which include having between one and 25 employees, holding a Muscogee County business license and being in good standing with the city of Columbus.

The application period opened May 1 and will close May 30. Businesses can apply through StartUP Columbus’ website.

Applications must be submitted by the business owner, partner or an authorized corporation member.

“We understand how hard the pandemic has been for (businesses) and hope this grant makes doing business a little easier,” StartUP Columbus Executive Director Ben MacMinn said. “We are proud to partner with the city and get these dollars into businesses as soon as possible.”