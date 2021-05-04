Which Columbus restaurants received an ‘A’ in latest health inspections? Here’s a list

The Georgia Department of Health issues an ”A” food safety excellence for a score of 90 to 100 upon inspection.

The Ledger-Enquirer has compiled a list of the best and worst health scores for Muscogee County restaurants during April 2021 from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Most restaurants received an “A” grade with many receiving perfect scores.

No Muscogee County restaurants received a failing grade in the latest round of health scores.

Restaurants that scored a 100 include:

Arby’s at 6851 Flat Rock Rd.

The Icey Girl & Co. at 1241 Double Churches Rd.

Vista Bar & Lounge at 4105 Buena Vista Rd.

Marco’s Pizza at 2901 University Ave.

Destiny Dogs at 310 Eighth St.

Tundra Restaurant & Lounge at 1244 Broadway

Chick-fil-A at 5520 Whittlesey Blvd.

Champs Sports Bar & Grill at 4805 Buena Vista Rd.

Auntie Anne’s at 3507 Manchester Expy.

Tuesdays Street Tacos & Burritos at 3001 Williams Rd.

Original Hotdog Factory of Columbus at 1002 Bay Ave.

Epic Restaurant at 1201 Front Ave.

Buena Vista Mexican Restaurant at 4475 Warm Springs Rd.

China Express at 4519 Woodruff Rd.

Rising Flour at 3709 Gentian Blvd.

McDonald’s at 3315 Macon Rd.

Buckhead Bar & Grill at 5010 Armour Rd.

Other scores

Plucked Up Chicken and Biscuits, at 1208 First Ave., received an 83 score, or a “B,” on Thursday. The inspector observed improper handwashing and an employee using bare hands (no gloves) to place biscuits onto plates for service.

“Food employees shall not contact exposed, ready-to-eat food with their bare hands and shall use suitable utensils such as deli tissue, spatulas, tongs, single-use gloves, or dispensing equipment,” Inspector Victoria Matthews noted in the report.

The biscuits in question were discarded.

An employee also was observed not washing hands before donning gloves. The employee removed the gloves and washed their hands before putting on a new pair, according to the report.

The Jazzy Crab at 5300 Sidney Simons Blvd. received an 84 score, or a “B,” on April 12. Matthews observed raw seafood stored above cooked seafood and uncovered food stored in the walk-in freezer.

“Food shall be protected from cross contamination by separating raw animal foods during storage, preparation, holding, and display from raw ready-to-eat food,” the report reads.

An employee rearranged the food during the inspection to prevent cross contamination.

A box of tortilla chips and “several packages of seafood” were stored uncovered in the main kitchen’s walk-in freezer. An employee corrected this by covering the food during the inspection, according to the report.

What do the grades mean?

A score of 69 and below is given a letter grade of “U” for unsatisfactory compliance. A grade of “C,” a score from 70-79, means the restaurant is marginally compliant to the rules and regulations in place.

A “B” grade, a score from 80-89, means the restaurant is satisfactorily compliant, and an “A” grade, a score from 90-100, means the restaurant has food safety excellence according to DPH’s rules and regulations guide.