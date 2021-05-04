Business

Which Columbus restaurants received an ‘A’ in latest health inspections? Here’s a list

The Georgia Department of Health issues an ”A” food safety excellence for a score of 90 to 100 upon inspection.
The Georgia Department of Health issues an ”A” food safety excellence for a score of 90 to 100 upon inspection.

The Ledger-Enquirer has compiled a list of the best and worst health scores for Muscogee County restaurants during April 2021 from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Most restaurants received an “A” grade with many receiving perfect scores.

No Muscogee County restaurants received a failing grade in the latest round of health scores.

Restaurants that scored a 100 include:

Other scores

Plucked Up Chicken and Biscuits, at 1208 First Ave., received an 83 score, or a “B,” on Thursday. The inspector observed improper handwashing and an employee using bare hands (no gloves) to place biscuits onto plates for service.

“Food employees shall not contact exposed, ready-to-eat food with their bare hands and shall use suitable utensils such as deli tissue, spatulas, tongs, single-use gloves, or dispensing equipment,” Inspector Victoria Matthews noted in the report.

The biscuits in question were discarded.

An employee also was observed not washing hands before donning gloves. The employee removed the gloves and washed their hands before putting on a new pair, according to the report.

The Jazzy Crab at 5300 Sidney Simons Blvd. received an 84 score, or a “B,” on April 12. Matthews observed raw seafood stored above cooked seafood and uncovered food stored in the walk-in freezer.

“Food shall be protected from cross contamination by separating raw animal foods during storage, preparation, holding, and display from raw ready-to-eat food,” the report reads.

An employee rearranged the food during the inspection to prevent cross contamination.

A box of tortilla chips and “several packages of seafood” were stored uncovered in the main kitchen’s walk-in freezer. An employee corrected this by covering the food during the inspection, according to the report.

What do the grades mean?

A score of 69 and below is given a letter grade of “U” for unsatisfactory compliance. A grade of “C,” a score from 70-79, means the restaurant is marginally compliant to the rules and regulations in place.

A “B” grade, a score from 80-89, means the restaurant is satisfactorily compliant, and an “A” grade, a score from 90-100, means the restaurant has food safety excellence according to DPH’s rules and regulations guide.

Profile Image of Joshua Mixon
Joshua Mixon
Ledger-Enquirer sports reporter Joshua Mixon has covered everything from the SEC Championship to girls flag football. He covers Auburn and Chattahoochee Valley prep sports, and is a member of the Football Writers Association of America. He previously covered Georgia athletics for the Telegraph. You can follow him on Twitter @JoshDMixon.
  Comments  

Business

Lottery, casino bill faces hearing, vote at session end

May 04, 2021 5:18 AM

Business

Black Stone Minerals: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

May 04, 2021 5:05 AM

News

Western Kentucky University proposing tuition hike

May 04, 2021 4:01 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service