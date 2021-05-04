Sysco: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Sysco Corp. (SYY) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $88.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 22 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 20 cents per share.

The food distributor posted revenue of $11.82 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $12.18 billion.

Sysco shares have climbed 13% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has climbed 12%. The stock has climbed 59% in the last 12 months.