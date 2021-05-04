Sabre: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Sabre Corp. (SABR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $260.7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Southlake, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 84 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 72 cents per share.

The provider of technology services to the travel industry posted revenue of $327.5 million in the period.

Sabre shares have risen 25% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.