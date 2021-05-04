Business

CB Financial Services: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

CARMICHAELS, Pa.

CB Financial Services Inc. (CBFV) on Tuesday reported net income of $2.8 million in its first quarter.

The Carmichaels, Pennsylvania-based bank said it had earnings of 52 cents per share.

The holding company for Pennsylvania-based Community Bank posted revenue of $14.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $13.2 million, which beat Street forecasts.

CB Financial Services shares have risen 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen almost 1% in the last 12 months.

