Going to Market Days in downtown Columbus? Here’s a complete list of 2021 vendors

Market Days on Broadway is in full swing, and over 100 vendors are taking part in the market’s 2021 season.

Market Days takes place each Saturday year-round from 9 a.m. to noon on the 900, 1000, 1100 and 1200 blocks of Broadway in downtown Columbus.

Here’s a complete list of vendors:

1000 Block

3BEEZ

Batter Columbus

Light Dreams Lemonade

Gallery on 10th

Gone Natural Solutions

Casper Crafts

Wyatt’s Creations

Fran’s Kitchen

Adriely’s Unique Bowtique

Tracy & Friends

Candle Me Crazy

Wired By Alp

Pizazz

My Historic District

Encore Tee’s

Inok’s Kimchi

Lockstyle Leather

Face Painting by Brittany

McDucath Gift Haven

Treasured Designs

Simply Rollick

J & C Accessories

Peach Pups

Smitten with Knittin’

Yonna’s Kustom Kreations

Southern Bars & Woodworking

Premier Chiropractic

Made with Love & Cat Hair

The Experiences

Sister Collection

The Golden Hour

Lillian Totes

Georgia Soap Company

Kettle Me Krazy

SamsVibez

Thrifting Culture

Divine Bath and Body Shop

The Burlap Boutique

Gemnosity

Country Pantry

Krafts by Kay

Comforting Scents

1100 Block

The Slime Laboratory

Dark Cycle

Bella’s CAKEtering

The Bread Man

J & J Designs

Magnolia Layne Designs

Gourmet Goodness

Mavity Crafts

Bella Marie Crochet

Amazing Grace

Art By C. Wood

The Clay Project

Walter Money

S. Andrew Photography

Lalu Designs

Sherri’s Creations

For Eloise

Jenny’s Delightful Treats

Empanada Ladies

Mina’s Wreath

The Ginger Macaron

Bows & Boho

Ain’t Ashamed

Saturday Expressions

Salvahj Boutique

Her Sons & Her Signs

Black Box Art Gallery

CeCe’s Jackfruit of all Trades

Sofi & Ari

The Bridge Church

A-Pine Woodworking

Made by Moonglade

Wickline’s

Fountain City Mystic

Glamour Shine Jewelry

Crafty Cats

Real Art3

Creations by Ilonna Vannoy

Snuggle Bug Studio

Amy Lous Creations

Essentially Pretty

COLGA LLC

Moonchild Co.

Pecan Point

Hendrick Farms

Painted Gypsy

TurnTime Farms

Duck’sFairy

Grier Farms

Shirley Pots & Pans

Carraway Gardens

Beyond the Boonies

Faircloth Farms

Immune Boosting

Southern Bluebird

Filberto’s

1200 Block

Eyes Wide Open apparel

Jade Tamaski Art

J’Lore Organic Teas

Shade Tree Shroomery

Isaac’s Kitchen

Everything Sweet

Chick and Nugget

Exquisite Experiences

The Southern Crust Bakery

Truly Unique

JTreats and Sweets

Lemonade Sundaze

M.E.M. Custom Concepts

Xpress Yourself Customs

House of Neon

Bentree Pottery

Lamaine’s Delicious Delights

Cat’s Crafts

Remi’s Refreshers & Treats

LoveBug Bakery

Sweet Lashae Treats

Berry Creative Things

Essential Flavor Cuisine

Sweet Southern Vine