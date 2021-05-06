Business
Going to Market Days in downtown Columbus? Here’s a complete list of 2021 vendors
Market Days on Broadway is in full swing, and over 100 vendors are taking part in the market’s 2021 season.
Market Days takes place each Saturday year-round from 9 a.m. to noon on the 900, 1000, 1100 and 1200 blocks of Broadway in downtown Columbus.
Here’s a complete list of vendors:
1000 Block
- 3BEEZ
- Batter Columbus
- Light Dreams Lemonade
- Gallery on 10th
- Gone Natural Solutions
- Casper Crafts
- Wyatt’s Creations
- Fran’s Kitchen
- Adriely’s Unique Bowtique
- Tracy & Friends
- Candle Me Crazy
- Wired By Alp
- Pizazz
- My Historic District
- Encore Tee’s
- Inok’s Kimchi
- Lockstyle Leather
- Face Painting by Brittany
- McDucath Gift Haven
- Treasured Designs
- Simply Rollick
- J & C Accessories
- Peach Pups
- Smitten with Knittin’
- Yonna’s Kustom Kreations
- Southern Bars & Woodworking
- Premier Chiropractic
- Made with Love & Cat Hair
- The Experiences
- Sister Collection
- The Golden Hour
- Lillian Totes
- Georgia Soap Company
- Kettle Me Krazy
- SamsVibez
- Thrifting Culture
- Kettle Me Krazy
- Divine Bath and Body Shop
- The Burlap Boutique
- Gemnosity
- Country Pantry
- Krafts by Kay
- Comforting Scents
1100 Block
- The Slime Laboratory
- Dark Cycle
- Bella’s CAKEtering
- The Bread Man
- J & J Designs
- Magnolia Layne Designs
- Gourmet Goodness
- Mavity Crafts
- Bella Marie Crochet
- Amazing Grace
- Art By C. Wood
- The Clay Project
- Walter Money
- S. Andrew Photography
- Lalu Designs
- Sherri’s Creations
- For Eloise
- Jenny’s Delightful Treats
- Empanada Ladies
- Mina’s Wreath
- The Ginger Macaron
- Bows & Boho
- Ain’t Ashamed
- Saturday Expressions
- Salvahj Boutique
- Her Sons & Her Signs
- Black Box Art Gallery
- CeCe’s Jackfruit of all Trades
- Sofi & Ari
- The Bridge Church
- A-Pine Woodworking
- Made by Moonglade
- Wickline’s
- Fountain City Mystic
- Glamour Shine Jewelry
- Crafty Cats
- Real Art3
- Creations by Ilonna Vannoy
- Snuggle Bug Studio
- Amy Lous Creations
- Essentially Pretty
- COLGA LLC
- Moonchild Co.
- Pecan Point
- Hendrick Farms
- Painted Gypsy
- TurnTime Farms
- Duck’sFairy
- Grier Farms
- Shirley Pots & Pans
- Carraway Gardens
- Beyond the Boonies
- Faircloth Farms
- Immune Boosting
- Southern Bluebird
- Filberto’s
1200 Block
- Eyes Wide Open apparel
- Jade Tamaski Art
- J’Lore Organic Teas
- Shade Tree Shroomery
- Isaac’s Kitchen
- Everything Sweet
- Chick and Nugget
- Exquisite Experiences
- The Southern Crust Bakery
- Truly Unique
- JTreats and Sweets
- Lemonade Sundaze
- M.E.M. Custom Concepts
- Xpress Yourself Customs
- House of Neon
- Bentree Pottery
- Lamaine’s Delicious Delights
- Cat’s Crafts
- Remi’s Refreshers & Treats
- LoveBug Bakery
- Sweet Lashae Treats
- Berry Creative Things
- Essential Flavor Cuisine
- Sweet Southern Vine
