SiteOne Landscape: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (SITE) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $7.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Roswell, Georgia-based company said it had net income of 16 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 44 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $650.2 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $534.2 million.

SiteOne Landscape shares have risen 17% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.