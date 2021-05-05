Alico: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AliCo. (ALCO) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $4.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Ft. Myers, Florida-based company said it had net income of 65 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 66 cents per share.

The agribusiness and land management company posted revenue of $55.9 million in the period.

Alico shares have dropped 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased slightly more than 6% in the last 12 months.