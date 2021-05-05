Business

Arbutus: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

WARMINSTER, Pa.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. (ABUS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $16.4 million in its first quarter.

The Warminster, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 22 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $2.1 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.9 million.

The company's shares closed at $3.33. A year ago, they were trading at $1.21.

  Comments  

Business

Belden: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

May 05, 2021 7:44 AM

Business

Ingles: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

May 05, 2021 7:44 AM

Business

Tupperware: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

May 05, 2021 7:32 AM

Business

Alico: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

May 05, 2021 7:31 AM