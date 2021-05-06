Hecla Mining: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Hecla Mining Co. (HL) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $19 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Coeur d`Alene, Idaho-based company said it had net income of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 6 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The precious metals company posted revenue of $210.9 million in the period.

Hecla Mining shares have declined 3.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.