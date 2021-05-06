Core-Mark: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Core-Mark Holding Co. (CORE) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $8.5 million.

The Westlake, Texas-based company said it had profit of 19 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 36 cents per share.

The wholesale consumer products distributor posted revenue of $3.93 billion in the period.

Core-Mark expects full-year revenue in the range of $17.2 billion to $17.5 billion.

Core-Mark shares have risen 47% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 59% in the last 12 months.