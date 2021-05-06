Black Knight: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Black Knight Inc. (BKI) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $54.1 million.

The Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had profit of 35 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 56 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 51 cents per share.

The provider of data and analytics for the mortgage and finance industries posted revenue of $349.7 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $336.8 million.

Black Knight expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.16 to $2.24 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.41 billion to $1.43 billion.

Black Knight shares have declined 19% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined nearly 2% in the last 12 months.