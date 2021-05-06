Tenneco: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Tenneco Inc. (TEN) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $65 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Lake Forest, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 79 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.09 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 71 cents per share.

The auto parts maker posted revenue of $4.73 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.39 billion.

For the current quarter ending in July, Tenneco said it expects revenue in the range of $4.35 billion to $4.55 billion.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $17.6 billion to $18.1 billion.

Tenneco shares have dropped slightly more than 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.