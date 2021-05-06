Gogo: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Gogo Inc. (GOGO) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.7 million in its first quarter.

The Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 7 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 13 cents per share.

The in-flight internet provider posted revenue of $73.9 million in the period.

Gogo expects full-year revenue in the range of $310 million to $325 million.

Gogo shares have risen roughly 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased sevenfold in the last 12 months.