Cars.com: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Cars.com Inc. (CARS) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $5.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of 8 cents per share.

The online automotive marketplace posted revenue of $153.3 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in July, Cars.com said it expects revenue in the range of $152 million to $154 million.

Cars.com shares have risen 16% since the beginning of the year. The stock has nearly tripled in the last 12 months.