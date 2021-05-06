Business

Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed.

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were mostly higher on Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May was off 2.50 cents at $7.45 a bushel; May corn was up 8.75 cents at $7.4950 a bushel; July oats rose 13.25 cents at $4.1950 a bushel; while May soybeans advanced 25.25 cents at $15.7375 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle rose .35 cent at $1.1417 a pound; May feeder cattle was off .45 cent at $1.2990 a pound; April lean hogs was up .20 cent at 1.1115 a pound.

  Comments  

Business

US proposes ending rule that weakened wild bird protections

May 06, 2021 10:55 AM