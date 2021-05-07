Fluor: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Fluor Corp. (FLR) on Friday reported a loss of $61 million in its first quarter.

The Irving, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 43 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 7 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The engineering, construction and operations company posted revenue of $2.94 billion in the period.

Fluor expects full-year earnings in the range of 50 cents to 80 cents per share.

Fluor shares have risen 53% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has risen 12%. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.