Koppers: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) on Friday reported first-quarter net income of $25.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Pittsburgh-based company said it had net income of $1.18. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.02 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 57 cents per share.

The maker of chemicals, carbon compounds and wood treatment products posted revenue of $407.5 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $407.9 million.

Koppers shares have climbed 15% since the beginning of the year. The stock has nearly tripled in the last 12 months.