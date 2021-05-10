Heron Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) on Monday reported a loss of $52.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 58 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 57 cents per share.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $20 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $27 million.

Heron Therapeutics shares have declined 21% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 13% in the last 12 months.