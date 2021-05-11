Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed.

Grain futures were mostly higher on Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May gained 14.75 cents at $7.65 a bushel; May corn was up 3 cents at $7.68 a bushel; July oats was off 4.50 cents at $4.0925 a bushel; while May soybeans rose 10 cents at $16.37 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was up .90 cent at $1.1807 a pound; May feeder cattle rose 2.08 cents at $1.3555 a pound; April lean hogs was off .3 cent at 1.1160 a pound.