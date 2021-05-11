OFS Capital: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

OFS Capital Corp. (OFS) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $4.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of 31 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 19 cents per share.

The management investment company posted revenue of $10.5 million in the period.

OFS Capital shares have climbed 30% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 90% in the last 12 months.