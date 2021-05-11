Editorial Roundup: Kansas

Kansas City Star. May 7, 2021.

Editorial: ‘He should be fired!’ Olathe North coach needs to go after using n-word

Pete Flood, head baseball coach at Olathe North High School, needs to be fired after aiming the n-word at the only Black player on the team.

In a Friday Facebook post, the player’s father, Tony Banks, said his son and another player on the team set up speakers and were playing rap music during batting practice before a game with Olathe South. Banks said Flood walked up to his son, “looked him in the eyes, and told him, ‘We don’t play that n_____ music over here. We only play country and rock music.’ ”

The district confirmed that’s what happened, said the coach had been suspended and that they were recommending he be fired immediately, as he certainly should.

“We are appalled by the remarks made by the Olathe North head baseball coach,” the statement said, “and have thoroughly investigated the situation. The staff member has been placed on administrative leave and a recommendation for immediate termination has been submitted to the Board of Education. The comments made are absolutely unacceptable. In the Olathe Public Schools, our priority is the well-being of ALL our students. Racist and derogatory statements will never be tolerated. This is not who we are in Olathe. Our focus now is on the support and care of our students.”

The Board of Education will meet in a special board meeting on Monday morning to discuss the situation, but the outcome can’t possibly be in doubt, since there is no justification for a coach to talk to any student this way.

“To say something like that directly to a kid in the presence of other kids — this person does not need to be where he can influence or impact anybody, especially children,” Banks told The Star. “My son was hurt through this.”

Banks, in his post, asked other parents to contact Principal Janson Hermanon and Athletic Director Josh Price, and ask that Flood be removed, replaced or fired. Flood has been employed by the school district since 1996. In 2003, he began serving as an assistant coach with the Olathe North football, team then took over as head coach in 2006. He resigned from that position in 2011 but continued teaching in the district. Flood started as Olathe North’s head baseball coach this school year.

“He should be fired!!! I don’t understand ignorance like this and it infuriates me that he thought that BS was ok. I will definitely call the school !!!!” one parent posted in response to Banks.

“This is sad on so many levels,” wrote another parent. “We entrust our kids to coaches with the understanding they will lead with character and integrity. I hope the school sees it the same way. There is more at stake.”

That this happened at all is horrific. And though shocking, is not as surprising as we wish it were.

___

Topeka Capital-Journal. May 7, 2021.

Editorial: BNSF needs to do the right thing. It should replace the part of the Landon Trail it tore up to build a bridge.

Come on, folks.

That’s the only reasonable response to the dispute between BNSF Railway and Shawnee County. Come on. The rail company is being unreasonable and putting bicyclists at risk.

But let’s back up a bit. As The Topeka Capital-Journal’s Tim Hrenchir reported last week, “The Kanza Rail Trails Conservancy for years has been developing the Landon Trail for public, non-motorized use along a former BNSF right-of-way.”

That’s a smart move for recreation, giving cyclists and others a safe and scenic route.

But BNSF needed to build a new bridge. Because of that work, the railroad tore up a piece of the trail underneath. Now that the bridge is done, the trail is still torn up and the company says the county has to apply for a permit to reopen the trail. The county disagrees.

“After our recent bridge replacement over the Landon Nature Trail, we sent a permit to Shawnee County for review,” BNSF spokesman Benjamin Wilemon told Hrenchir. “At this time, we have not received their feedback, and until the permit is completed, we cannot reopen the trail.”

Say what?

We don’t like to use the phrase, but in this case we will. This is a hot bunch of nonsense. The trail was there. The concrete was poured, and cyclists were using it. So now the county has to go through a permit process again because BNSF built a bridge?

That’s a weird hill to die on.

BNSF has done a lot of good for our community, but as a giant corporation, it’s now letting a very black-and-white rule overcome common sense.

What’s more, observations at the site show that cyclists are still using the route, even though they’re asked not to. Cyclists who obey the signs have to detour onto S. Kansas Avenue. Either choice puts them at risk.

So consider this editorial an appeal to someone at the railway with a bit of perspective and civic mindedness. Waive the requirement. Repave the trail to show your commitment to Shawnee County. You can go from the villain of this story to the hero with the snap of a finger.

We know that public recreation doesn’t generate revenue. It doesn’t bolster your bottom line. But we’re not all numbers on a page. Shawnee County isn’t a profit or loss column.

This is a community. And BNSF should remember that.

___

Lawrence Journal-World. May 8, 2021.

Editorial: Haskell wants change, and we should all help make it happen

Lawrence and Douglas County have a chance to do economic development and do right.

One of the community’s greatest, unfulfilled opportunities is Haskell Indian Nations University. It already is a great institution in many ways. It has a sense of community and common purpose that many entities would love to have.

What it does not have is a system that allows it to reach its potential. That sad fact has been on display again for the last several months, and reached a head on Friday when the university’s president, Ronald Graham, was immediately dismissed.

Graham seemingly did not understand how to communicate with the Haskell community or, for that matter, the larger Lawrence community. His selection, just last year, was the product of a federal bureaucratic system that for decades has forced Haskell to operate more like a division of a federal agency rather than a full-fledged university.

This is not a new observation about Haskell, but it was made with new urgency this week by the president of the National Haskell Board of Regents. He noted how the federal government has figured out how to fund historically Black universities/colleges and military academies, like West Point, yet still allow those institutions to operate largely free of federal strings that so often ensnare Haskell. That’s a model that should be allowed to work at Haskell.

Regents President Brandon Yellowbird-Stevens said Haskell needs to be able to “respond, react and perform like any other university.” Local leaders — as neighbors, not knights on white horses — should offer our help in advocating for true federal change at Haskell.

Lawrence has struggled to get its economic engine humming in recent years. It is clear that Lawrence’s best chance at sustained prosperity is to be the best university community it can be. Haskell, because of its truly unique nature in all of America, is the type of opportunity that can add a couple of cylinders to Lawrence’s economic engine. We can go from a V-6 to a V-8 if Haskell just runs at something closer to full capacity.

In more straightforward terms, a stronger Haskell will attract more students, which eventually will lead to more faculty and staff. Both of those developments will add dollars to the businesses that already serve the students and staff of the University of Kansas. We have the infrastructure in place to serve students and all their byproducts. We just need more of them.

More important than economic development, though, is that the good people of Haskell deserve better. Is there any group in America that has suffered from federal incompetence more than Native Americans? It is cruel that they are once again being held back by the federal government.

Now is the time to try to change that. It really does seem that there is a window of opportunity, but we must act quickly. Rep. Sharice Davids is one of the first two Native American women to ever serve in Congress. She’s right next door in Kansas City. The secretary of the Interior — the federal agency that oversees Haskell — is Deb Haaland. She is the first Native American to serve as a Cabinet secretary in U.S. history. Undoubtedly, there are Haskell alumni who have relationships with her.

There really never has been a better time to do this. But ‘do’ is the key word in that phrase. It will take action that starts locally. A local delegation committed to gaining independence for Haskell in much the same way that military academies and HCBUs already have should be formed. Representatives from Haskell, the Kansas governor’s office, the City of Lawrence, Douglas County, KU and the Lawrence chamber of commerce all should be part of that delegation. It should make connections with Davids and Haaland. It should hold a local town hall to show that the broader Douglas County community wants to see this change for Haskell.

And then, it must persist, persist and persist.

We should do it because it will make us richer in terms of money, in terms of culture and in terms of karma. But mostly, we should do it to be a good neighbor. Haskell is certainly owed that.

